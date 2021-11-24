Larry J. Hamant, 78, Otsego

October 18, 1943 - November 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis for Larry J. Hamant, age 78, of Otsego. Larry passed away peacefully on November 18 at The Legacy in St. Michael surrounded by his family. Reverend John Bauer will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Albert’s Parish Cemetery in Albertville at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

Larry was born October 18, 1943 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Earl and Florence (Berger) Hamant. He was raised in Dayton, Ohio and after high school graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. Larry married Margaret “Peggy” Greene on May 2, 1964 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. They moved their family to Maple Grove, MN in 1976. Larry worked for Control Data as a Software Engineer and later for Siemens as a Senior Engineer until his retirement in 2005.

Larry was an avid sports fan. He was a beloved coach for multiple sports teams with each of his children. He enjoyed playing golf, and after his retirement, would winter in Arizona with Peggy. He loved the time spent with family and especially the times with his grandchildren.

Larry lost his battle with Alzheimer’s, but he almost always had a smile on his face and was an absolute joy to be around. He truly lived and loved life to the fullest.

Larry is survived by his wife Peggy, children Jane Cornell, Tim Hamant, Jill (Sam) Herrera and Carol (Mike) Daniel, 10 grandchildren: Noah Cornell, Grant, William and Andrew Hamant, Mikel Hill, Samantha and Sophia Herrera, Lauren (Joe) Propson, and Matthew and Nathan Daniel, brothers Michael (Sharon) Hamant, Stephen (Diane) Hamant, sister Marilyn (Glenn) Rogers, and sister-in-law Virginia Greene.

Preceding Larry in death were his parents.