Larry F. Steffen, 80, Long Prairie

March 15, 1944 - November 17, 2024

Larry Steffen, age 80, of Long Prairie, passed away on Sunday, November 17, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Family and friends are welcome to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Reverend Noah Wehrspann will officiate the service, and burial will occur at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery following the service.

Larry Steffen was born in Bertha, Minnesota, on March 15th, 1944. He was the son of Frank and Clara (Berndt) Steffen and graduated from Long Prairie High School. Over the years, Larry worked for several companies, including Fingerhut and Harts Press, before securing a position at Central By-Products in Long Prairie, where he worked until his retirement. Despite his various jobs, he always considered himself a farmer at heart.

Larry married Carolyn Proell on September 28, 1968. The couple moved to rural Long Prairie, where Larry raised various animals, including rabbits, chickens, sheep, and goats. He also had a fondness for dogs, often rescuing them from shelters. Larry took great pride in his garden, especially his sweet corn, and enjoyed competing with his brother, LeRoy, to grow the most giant pumpkins. He was an avid hunter and lifelong NRA member. He enjoyed John Wayne, western movies, and the Vikings. Larry had a keen interest in studying and predicting the weather. Above all, he cherished his family. He was involved with his children and grandchildren in 4-H, which brought him immense joy. He beamed with pride when they won awards. Bouncing his great-grandchildren on his knee brought him great happiness. Larry maintained a successful marriage of 56 years by adhering to his vow never to go to bed angry with Carolyn.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Long Prairie; his daughters Bonnie (William) Schleter of Arnold, MO, and Becky Crider (Jim Urman) of Long Prairie; his grandchildren Tiffany Loven (Justin), Amanda Robinson (Ammanuel), Shane Crider (Kailey), Ashley Crider (Wade Lunser), Hailey Rivera (Alex), and Joshua Schelter; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, LeRoy; his son, Brian; and his daughter, Anita Steffen.