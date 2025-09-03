January 16, 1960 - August 28, 2025

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Larry Eisenschenk age 65 who passed away Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Burial will be private.

A visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, prior to services.

Larry was born in Richmond, MN to Dennis and Alyce (Kremers) Eisenschenk. In his earlier years Larry worked as a stone setter. Larry liked fishing both in summer and winter, hunting, gardening, and playing cribbage. He had a love for dogs, helping his neighbors, and spending time with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his mother, Alyce; significant other, Sharon Zaar; siblings, Tom (Debi), Anita (Tom), Tim; grandchild, Nixon and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; daughter, Carly Pestka; siblings, Gary and David; sister-in law, Deb Ruegemer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.