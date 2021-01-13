Larry A. Ekensteen, 67, St. Cloud

August 29, 1953 – January 6, 2021

Larry Adrian Ekensteen, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications of a stroke.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Mound Grove Memorial Park, Evansville, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Larry was born August 29, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Rudolph V. and Gladys (Lewis) Ekensteen. He served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1976. Larry was employed by Pan-a-Gold Bakery for over 15 years.

Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Goetz of Thornton, CO; Julie (Lila Johnson) Ekensteen of Minneapolis, MN; Randy (Mel) Ekensteen of Ham Lake, MN; and Danny Schauer of Littleton, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Barbara Schauer, and brother-in-law, Larry Goetz.