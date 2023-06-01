Larks Edge Rox in 10 Innings

The St. Cloud Rox lost 9-8 in 10 innings at Bismarck against the Larks Wednesday night. The Rox went out to a 5-1 lead in the 2nd inning only to see the Larks come back to lead 7-6 in the 8th inning. St. Cloud scored a run in the 9th inning to force extra innings. The Rox scored a run in the 10th inning but the Larks managed 2 runs in the 10th inning to earn the win.

Matt Goetzmann had another big offensive day going 2-4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI for St. Cloud. He had 2 home runs and 6 RBI on Tuesday at Minot. Ben Vujovich went 1-6 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI and Weber Neels drove in 2 runs. Kolby Gartner started the game on the mound and threw 4 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Jake Burcham allowed 2 earned runs in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss.

The Rox play at Bismarck again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05 the Kyle Marchak calling the action.