Large, Slow Moving Storm Expected Next Week in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Enjoy the mild weather over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 34.

The National Weather Service says from Tuesday through Thursday, a large and slow-moving storm could bring significant snowfall and travel impacts across parts of Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

There is still uncertainty on the exact timing and amounts.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

With the month of February more than half over, we've hardly had any snow at all here in St. Cloud so far this month. We're at just 0.4 of an inch of snow so far in February, which is 4.4 inches below normal.

For the season, St. Cloud is at 46.7 inches of snow so far, which is 15. 9 inches of snow above normal.

In order for us to get up into this being one of the Top 10 snowiest seasons on record here in St. Cloud we have to get up to 66.9 inches of snow, so we still have a long ways to go.

READ RELATED ARTICLES