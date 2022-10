ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Utility work along Stearns County Road 74 will prompt the closure of the south lane of traffic starting Monday.

The work is taking place between 22nd Street South and 33rd Street South.

Traffic will be impacted for up to three weeks while the work is completed.

Detours will be posted.

