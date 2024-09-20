Lane Closure Planned for I-94 in Albertville
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- MnDOT crews will start prepping next week for the major Interstate 94 expansion project between Monticello and Albertville.
Work will start on the eastbound lanes in Albertville. The far left lane will be closed from Wright County Road 19 to County Road 37 beginning Monday night.
Eastbound I-94 will be two lanes from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily through mid-October. All three lanes will be open during peak hours on Sundays.
Workers will be preparing the work zone by temporarily widening lanes and adding median crossovers.
Furthermore, drivers may encounter periodic lane closures between Albertville and Monticello through late fall.
Major construction takes place starting next spring and continuing through the fall of 2026. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the entire I-94 Gap project.
