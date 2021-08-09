Landon Otto Kirchner, 7 months, St. Cloud

December 11, 2020 - August 5, 2021

Landon Kirchner, age 7 months, 25 days, passed away peacefully surrounded by, his family, guitar music and prayers on August 5, 2021. Funeral Services will be 6:30 PM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Rev. James Bump will officiate. There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 6:30 PM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Landon Otto Kirchner was born December 11, 2020 in Buffalo, Minnesota to Tyler Kirchner and Ashley Eichten. Landon showed strength and fought hard throughout all his difficulties. He enjoyed his short life as much as possible. Landon liked being outside and watching his older brother. He left an impression on everyone who met him and will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his mother and father; Tyler Kirchner and Ashley Eichten, St. Cloud and brother, Kaiden, at home, and grandparents; Michael and Debra Eichten, Clearwater and Michael Kirchner and Andrea Sliker of Becker.