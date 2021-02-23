Labor Groups Hosting Free Food Event in St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD – Volunteers from area labor groups will be distributing free 30-pound boxes of food and other essential items in St. Cloud on Saturday.

The event will be held at the St. Cloud Labor Temple, located at 1903 4th Street North, starting at noon and running for as long as supplies last.

Jane Conrad with the East Central Area Labor Council says each box of food will arrive pre-packed with a variety of essentials.

“Each box has to contain milk and two proteins,” Conrad says. “One has to be a meat protein, and the other one can be cheese or eggs. There’s also fresh produce in there, along with bread.”

Beyond food, the drive will also offer diapers in a variety of sizes along with socks, hats, gloves and other new clothing items for all ages. Representatives from Tri-Cap will also be on hand to help people fill out forms for food and utility support.

The event is drive-through, and Conrad says at least 30 volunteers from area labor groups will be helping load vehicles.

“We’re hoping we can do this again in a few months,” Conrad said. “We’d like to make this event routine, especially during COVID. Even if we got everyone vaccinated tomorrow, it’s going to take time for people to get back on their feet.”

“This is a need that isn’t going away any time soon.”

The food drive is co-sponsored by the East Central Area Labor Council, Central Minnesota Building Trades, Central Minnesota Trades and Labor Assembly, Camco Construction and St. Paul Regional Labor Federation.