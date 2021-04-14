Kya Bartkowicz, 13, Bowlus

February 3, 2008 - April 11, 2021

Kya Bartkowicz, 13-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN died Sunday, April 11 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 21, 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg with Father David Grundmann officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with a prayer service at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will continue 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery.

Kya MarAnn Bartkowicz was born on February 3, 2008 to Randy and Angela (Kroll) Bartkowicz in Albany, MN. She was in the 6th grade and attended school in Upsala and Mid State. Kya Loved driving truck with the boys. Riding snowmobile with her dad and brother. Dancing with her sister. Riding 4-wheeler, playing with her bubble wand in the sun, listening to music and playing in the pool. She loved lunch with friends at school on Wednesdays and playing with her cousins. Kya was a little jokester and prankster and always had to add her two cents.

She is survived by her parents, Randy and Angela of Bowlus; brother, Cody Bartkowicz of Sauk Centre; sister, Emma Bartkowicz of Bowlus; grandparents, Wayne and Jackie Kroll of Little Falls, Donna Bartkowicz of Bowlus and great-grandma, Darlene Kroll of Little Falls and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kya is preceded in death by sister, Miranda Bartkowicz; great-grandparents, Richard and Agnes Golombiecki and great-grandpa, Robert (Bob) Kroll.

The family would like to thank Mayo Ambulance and the St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care.