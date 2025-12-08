December 7, 1964 - December 5, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Kristy Tanner, 60, of St. Cloud, formerly of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2025. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 11th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Pastor Keith Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. The burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

In honor of Kristy, please wear purple to the service.

Born to Orville and LaVern (Boser) Tanner, she was the youngest of four children and a 1984 graduate of Little Falls High School. She worked at EEI and later at WACOSA. Kristy had a lifelong interest in healthcare and a unique gift for connecting with non-verbal individuals. She enjoyed iced coffee, crafting, coloring, Tuesday bingo with friends, and watching Disney and Hallmark movies. She was also a proud Minnesota Vikings fan. Kristy openly shared her strong faith, praying with anyone in need. She faced challenges with her familiar reassurance, “God’s got this,” and when others struggled, she was quick to say, “Come here, let’s pray.” After recent health challenges, she expressed peace in “going home to God and Mom.” Left to cherish her memory are her Nieces/Nephews - Jolene Blooflat (Bennett), Troy Theimer (Tina), Tracy Tanner, Tony Tanner (Kelsey Ingalls), and Sara Theimer, 15 Great Nieces/Nephews and many Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Bernita Dodge, Terry Tanner, and Denise Swanson.

Kristy was an integrated part of Jolene’s family and she developed close relationships with Logan, Lucas, Cora, Lexi, Eddison and Benny.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to CentraCare Hospice and to Tadd’s Lighthouse—especially Jodi Hammers and Bentley Albertson—for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to WACOSA, CentraCare Hospice, or a local faith-based mission in Kristy’s memory. Kristy was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.