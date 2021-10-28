Kristine Kaye Hirsch, 49, Isle

January 22, 1972 - October 24, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for Kristine Kaye Hirsch, 49 of Isle, who passed away on October 24, 2021, at Mille Lacs Health, Onamia. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Kristine was born the daughter of Michael and Linda (Knosalla) Dukowitz on January 22, 1972, in Princeton. She was raised and educated in Princeton. Kristine was united in marriage to Todd Hirsch on July 20, 2013, at Father Hennepin State Park. They made their home in Isle. She owned and operated a day care at her home for many years.

Kristine loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting for mushrooms or fishing on the river or being on the water, just being outdoors gave her inner peace. She also loved animals, especially her fur babies. She was a devout Christian and had a great love for the Lord. Kristine’s greatest passion was her children, grandchildren, and her family.

Kristine is survived by her loving husband, Todd Hirsch; daughters, Sarah (Jake) Quale and Maya Sproessig; sons, Josh Dukowitz and Brett Sproessig; step-children, Laken Hirsch and Gatlin (Olivia) Hirsch; grandchildren, Makaela Grace and Kaden Quale; parents, Michael Dukowitz and Linda (Lynn Whittlef) Dukowitz; brothers, Scott (Beth Holan) Dukowitz and Shawn Dukowitz, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ken and Eloise Hirsch; brother-in-law, Ken (Andrea) Hirsch Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony and Darlene Knosalla and Theodore and Violet Dukowitz; step-son, Halen Hirsch; uncle, John Knosalla; and cousin, Todd Foster.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be sent to the Hirsch Family, 39672 10th Ave., Isle, MN, 56342.