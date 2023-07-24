Koren “Kory” Solarz, 85, St. Cloud

September 11, 1937 - July 22, 2023

Koren "Kory" Solarz, age 85 passed away peacefully though unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 22.

Kory was born September 11, 1937, in Little Falls to Dorothy (Austing) and Leo Solarz. He and his 8 siblings worked on the farm growing up, first in Randall, MN, and then in Upsala, MN where he attended school and was involved in theater and football as captain. Kory went on to complete his master’s in teaching at SCSU and taught for a short while in Gary, Indiana, and then for many years in Nashwauk-Keewatin teaching math and shop until retiring in 1997. He met his wife, Ann, while teaching in Gary and they made their home and raised their 3 children in Hibbing, Mn. Kory learned to play bridge from Ann early on in their relationship and went on to achieve his Diamond Life Master’s, Directorship, and many other honors throughout his bridge career. He enjoyed mentoring many players along the way and managed several bridge clubs, first on the Iron Range and then in St Cloud Mn after moving there in 2001 to be closer to his kids and grandkids. Kory was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and Whitney Sr. Center. He was always up for a get-together with his friends, family, and wonderful neighbors. He often enjoyed inviting folks over for his special homemade pancakes and blueberry sauce. He was an avid gardener in his younger years and always grew beautiful flowers which are raved about to this day. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, card games, corn hole, and neighborly visits as well. He earned sibling bragging rights for actually “working” on the farm as well as being the only sibling who could lift “the shell” with a smile on his face into his 80’s. Kory was beloved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Special thanks to Kory’s Bridge Family, especially the St. Cloud area crew, who held a very special place in his life.

Kory is survived by his children: Todd; Theresa (Amy) Makoons-Solarz; Brenda (Neil) Solarz-Johnson and his grandchildren: Sami and Maddie Johnson; his siblings: Dale, Lloyd (LaVonne), Ken (Ruth), David, Kevin, Kathleen (John) Conroy, Darlene (Alan) Quade, and Lynette (Tom) Ostendorf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Leo Solarz, and his wife, Ann in 2019.

Memorial service will be held later.