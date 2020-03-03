Klobuchar Exit Boosts Sanders for Minnesota’s Super Tuesday

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Amy Klobuchar's abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gives front-runner Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who easily won Minnesota's caucuses in 2016, has a large and motivated progressive base in the state. He also had a well-timed last-minute rally in St. Paul, which was announced days before she dropped out.

Klobuchar and Buttegieg have endorsed Joe Biden, who's fresh off a big win in South Carolina but has little campaign organization in Minnesota.

Mike Bloomberg is hoping for a payoff from his heavy spending on TV ads in Minnesota.