Kimball Man Sentenced to Prison for Molesting Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Kimball man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually molesting a teenage girl multiple times over a seven month period.

A Stearns County jury found 51-year-old Chad Everett guilty on two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 16-or-17-years-old and involving a significant relationship. After a two-day trial in January, the jury deliberated for about two hours before returning the guilty verdicts.

Everett sexually assaulted the girl between November 2016 and June 2017 when she was between 16-17-years-old.

The girl, who is now an adult, met with a Stearns County investigator in the summer of 2018 and reported that she lived at a home with several siblings and Everett, who was her legal guardian. The victim said Everett would come into her bedroom multiple times per week and perform sex acts on her while she pretended to be asleep.

Another child told the investigator that Everett would oftentimes fall asleep in the victim's bedroom and would have to go wake Everett up. That child also said he would be in bed with the girl and in only his underwear.

The child also reported they were present when the victim ultimately confronted Everett who allegedly said he "was sorry and would never try to hurt these girls."

Everett was scheduled to be sentenced in April, but the hearing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.