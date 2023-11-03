Kimball Man Arrested After Crashing His Pickup

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Kimball man faces criminal charges after crashing his pickup truck Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls at around 1:00 p.m. regarding a pickup that was driving recklessly on Highway 15 north of Kimball. Callers reported the driver struck a mailbox and was driving in and out of the ditch.

Deputies ended up finding the truck crashed in a cornfield along County Road 147 and 100th Avenue. The driver, 36-year-old Austin Leedom, was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt but his truck had extensive damage.

The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation shows Leedom had struck a field approach and a tree before coming to rest in a field.

Authorities suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Leedom was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of DWI.

