Kickoff to Summer Returning to Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL -- The Kickoff to Summer event is coming back this year to the Minnesota State Fair. It will be held from May 26th through May 30th (Memorial Day).

Organizers say the event will feature more than 30 popular State Fair food and beverage vendors, music, trivia, the Giant Slide, and other attractions.

Attendance will be limited to 15,000 people for each of the seven time slots. Admission is $12.50 per person with children four and under get in for free with no ticket required. A lottery will randomly select the people who get to attend.

To register and for more information about the event visit mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/

Participating food vendors confirmed so far include: Al’s Subs & Malt Shop, Andy’s Grille, Baba’s, Ball Park Cafe, Bayou Bob’s, Big Fat Bacon, Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, Café Caribe, Coasters, Dino’s Gyros, Duke’s Poutine, El Sol Mexican Foods, French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, Fresh French Fries, Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Hildebrand Concessions, Mancini’s al Fresco, Minnesnowii Shave Ice, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, The Perfect Pickle, Produce Exchange, Pronto Pups, Que Viet Concessions, RC’s BBQ, Summer Lakes Beverages, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, Sweets & Treats, Tiny Tim Donuts, Tot Boss, and West Indies Soul Food. More will be added in the coming weeks.