Kevin M. Springer, 46, St. Cloud

October 23, 1977 - April 16, 2024

attachment-Kevin Springer loading...

Kevin Michael Springer, 46, of St. Cloud passed away in the early morning of April 16, 2024 at the Mayo Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester in the loving arms of his wife, his mother and his daughter, after a relatively private but courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 7PM Monday evening.

Kevin was born October 23, 1977 in St. Cloud to LeRoy and Shirley (Benoit) Springer. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1996 and went on to obtain his real estate license in 1998. He also welcomed his daughter Brooke the same year. Kevin worked as a sales account executive for Lamar Advertising for 18 years. He also had a 25 year career in real estate with Coldwell Banker Burnet and Edina Realty.

Kevin and Nicole Henre met in 2005, and were united in marriage on October 18, 2008 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They were blessed with two sons, Oliver and Graham.

Kevin was proudest of his family and his dedication to them was evident in all he did. He loved all things sports, and thrived on spending countless hours in the rink coaching and watching his boys play hockey. He especially loved being a part of the St. Cloud Youth Hockey community. He was happiest at the lake and out on the boat, and loved evenings around the campfire or on the porch at home - made even better by a beautiful sunset and a fine bourbon. Kevin and Nicole cherished the times they were able to travel, both as a couple and together with their children, and felt fortunate they were able to make lasting memories during their trips.

Kevin is survived by his wife Nicole, his daughter Brooke (Tom Cumbee), his sons Oliver and Graham, his mother Shirley Springer of St. Cloud, his brothers Joseph (Heather) of Maple Grove and Adam of Upsala, as well as many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Leroy (2007), maternal grandparents Walter and Laura Benoit, paternal grandparents Anthony and Veronica Springer, and aunts Judy Weber, Pat Tellinghuisen, and Joan McDonald.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered condolences and support, as well as a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for the wonderful care they provided to Kevin and his family over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to family are preferred and will be directed towards Oliver and Graham’s education.