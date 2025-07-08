August 23, 1956 – July 2, 2025

The family of Kevin A. Larsen of Rice, MN, is saddened to announce his passing on July 2, 2025, at the age of 68. A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks, with details to be shared once available.

Kevin was born on August 23rd, 1956, in Litchfield, MN to Arlo and LaVonne Larsen. He graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School in 1974.

Kevin worked for many years as a cement truck driver, spending the majority of his career—25 years—at Tri-City Redi Mix. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and camaraderie with his coworkers. In the winter months he often would drive Semi-truck over the road.

A lifelong Harley rider, Kevin loved the open road and regularly took part in bike runs, fundraisers, and trips to Sturgis. After ten years of dating, he married his wife, Terry Sweeter, on August 17, 1996, and were married for 29 years. Together they shared many years of riding and adventure. Kevin also enjoyed putzing in his garage working on his motorcycle, lawn mowers, snowmobiles- anything with a small motor.

Kevin loved his family deeply and was known for his great storytelling, quick wit, and sharp sense of humor. In recent years, Kevin took up fishing and riding his three-wheeled motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, of 39 years; his daughters, Misty (Adam) Goebel, and Krystal (Ryan) Barten; his six grandchildren: Nolan, Carson, Alden, Zoey, Logan, and Melanie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Karen, Donna, Janet, and infant sister, Wanda; brothers-in-law, Vern Anderson, and Bob Hanley; and infant nephew Geoffrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and appreciated.