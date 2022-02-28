Kevin J. Leyk, 47, Mount Juliet, Tennessee (formerly of St. Cloud)

March 22, 1974 - February 20, 2022

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kevin J. Leyk, age 47 of Mount Juliet, Tennessee and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kevin was born on March 22, 1974 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Harry “Pete” and Diana (Hommerding) Leyk. Kevin grew up in St. Cloud on Pleasant Lake. He played soccer and football as a youth, but in High School focused on work and preparing for college. Kevin attended St. Cloud Technical High School and graduated in 1992. After High School Kevin attended St. Cloud State University and in 2000 earned a Bachelors degree in Business Administration Management and Finance.

In 2000 Kevin moved to Nashville, Tennessee and married Sunday Dugger in 2004. They had one son, Grant Douglas Leyk who was born in 2005.

After moving to Nashville, Kevin started working in the auto industry managing dealerships since 2000. Over his 20-year career Kevin was not only very successful, he took great pride in helping others learn the industry and be the very best they could be. Kevin was an amazing teacher and people followed him because they loved working for him.

One of Kevin’s passions was Minnesota Vikings football. Even living in Nashville, Kevin would proudly wear his Viking jersey no matter how good (or bad) they were. He also enjoyed watching hockey and MMA fighting and bowled on a league with his dad for many years before moving to Nashville. When visiting Minnesota, he enjoyed being on the lake, spending time with family, going to the casino with his lifelong friends.

Kevin Leyk was an amazing father, son, husband and brother, a genuine soul who people were drawn to, with charisma and character. Kevin was always selfless with his friends, always helping others.

Kevin is survived by Sunday; his son, Grant both of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; parents, Diana Leyk of St. Cloud; and Harry “Pete” Leyk of St. Cloud; sister, Kimberly (Carl, Jr.) Koehn of St. Cloud; and nephews, Carl,III, and Caden.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.