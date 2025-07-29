November 11, 1950 – July 26, 2025

"Jiggs" joined his heavenly fishing family in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 26, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Kevin John Gilbride was born on November 11, 1950, to Angeline (Langer) and Milton Gilbride in Little Falls, MN. He grew up in Pierz, MN, and graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School and from St. Cloud State University. During his high school and college years he could be seen playing drums with other band members at local venues in St. Cloud. After college he began his sales career first with Kirby vacuum cleaners and then with Bankers Systems, Inc. After retiring from Bankers Systems, he formed a partnership with Craig Porter and started Straight Shooters Precision Airguns from which he retired in 2015.

Kevin was an avid (almost fanatic) fisherman. He enjoyed spending days fishing for walleye on Mille Lacs, Farm Island Lake, and Rice Lake near Paynesville. He faithfully watched every Vikings football game and was a constant follower of the MN Twins. Friends were very important to Kevin as he established life-long relationships with high school and college buddies who helped and supported him through his journey with cancer.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kathleen of St. Cloud; daughter, Amy Randazzo of Plover, WI; sister, Marilyn Obermiller of St. Cloud; brother, Dennis of Indianapolis, IN, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jane Erickson along with other family members and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society, or CentraCare Home Health and Hospice.