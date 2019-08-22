Kevin D. Henkemeyer, 63, Fort Ripley

January 20, 1956 - August 18, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kevin D. Henkemeyer, age 63 of Fort Ripley, who passed away at his home on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Kevin was born on January 20, 1956 in Sauk Rapids to Richard and Jeanette (Oelrich) Henkemeyer. He worked in the construction business for many years and most recently he installed drywall. Kevin enjoyed playing and watching sports, was hardworking and honest. He had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh.

Survivors include his children, Angela Henkemeyer of Tallahassee, FL, Nichole Noehring of Shakopee, Lisa Henkemeyer of St. Cloud, Jill Axe of Belgrade, MT and Kody Henkemeyer of Rice; mother, Jeanette Henkemeyer of Sartell; siblings, Cindy (Tim) Vogel of Sauk Rapids, Richard (Cathy) Henkemeyer of Sauk Rapids, Randall Henkemey.