September 12, 1951 - January 7, 2026

Kenneth Harold Toven of Princeton passed away on January 7, 2026 at the age of 74. He was born on September 12, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MN, where he grew up . He was an Episcopal priest for 45 years, serving many parishes in Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by his father Harold Toven. He is survived by his wife Pam of 54 years, son Damien, daughter-in-law Violeta and granddaughters Geraldine, Cassandra and Hannah as well as his sisters and their husbands, Gail and Doug Jones, Cathy and John Kilpatrick and Vicky and Bob Wiehe as well as his mother Marion.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 23, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home located at 205 S. Rum River Dr., Princeton, MN 55371.

The funeral service will be on a later date in May of 2026 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 408 N. 7th St., Brainerd, MN 56401 and the interment will be at Christ Episcopal Church located at 520 N. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The family will publish a notice of the date and times as soon as possible and will contact anyone who requests notification.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Cancer Society.