Kenneth T. Olson, 97, St. Cloud

April 20, 1928 - May 21, 2025

Kenneth Theodore Olson, 97, of St. Cloud, passed away on Wednesday May 21, 2025. Funeral Services for Kenneth Olson will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) on Friday, May 30, 2025, at Life Assembly Of God Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth T. Olson was born on April 20, 1928, to Theodore and Emma Olson. Ken attended Trinity Lutheran School and Sauk Rapids High School. He graduated in 1947. After graduation, Ken worked for X-Cel optical and Weber Jewelry. In 1948 Ken got a job with Northern States Power Company. Ken worked for NSP for 38 ½ years retiring in 1986. Ken had the privilege of being retired longer than he worked.Ken joined the army between 1950 and 1952. He served in Korea between June of 1951 and March of 1952. In 1953 Ken married Iva Wisdom of Arkansas. Their son, Steven Olson was born in 1954. Iva passed away in March of 1960. In 1961 Ken married Maxine Busse. Ken and Maxine were married for 61 years. Maxine passed away in July of 2021. Ken was a member of Life Assembly in St. Cloud. In his younger years he taught Sunday School and Royal Rangers. Ken served his Lord and lived a life honoring to his Savior.

James 1:12 “Blessed is the man who preservers under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him.”

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Steve (Tina) Olson of Alma, AR, Larry (Lisa Kollander) Olson of Eden Prairie and Joy (Kevin) Olson of St. Cloud; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his 2 wives, parents and 7 siblings.