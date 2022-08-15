Kenneth Stevens Sr., 98, Long Prairie

July 23, 1924 - August 12, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 Thursday, August 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Kenneth Stevens Sr. age 98 who died Friday at the Little Falls Care Center. Chaplin David Greaver will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Long Prairie.

Kenneth was born July 23, 1924 in Long Prairie to Raleigh & Lila (Hickey) Stevens. He married Phyllis Struss on June 15, 1943 in St. Paul. He entered the military in 1944 and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1946. After a brief time in Lake Elmo, he returned to Long Prairie where he spent the remainder of his life. Ken and Phyllis raised 9 children and were married for 52 years until her death in 1995. Ken worked as an over the road truck driver for many years before entering the livestock trucking business with Schultz Trucking in Long Prairie. When Shultz Trucking was sold, he started his own livestock trucking business which continued until stomach cancer caused him to end the business at age 83. Ken was active throughout his life with horses and rodeo. A competitor himself and a strong supporter of High School Rodeo. This interest is carried through today through several of his children and grandchildren.

In 1997 Ken met and married Audrey Erickson Tesch who shared his interest in riding and rodeo. They enjoyed many trail rides and camping trips over their nearly 25 years together. Audrey’s support over the last two years have been amazing. As Kens health began failing, he spent his last months at Valley View Assisted Living in Long Prairie and finally at Little Falls Health Center and Assisted Living.

He is survived by his wife Audrey of Long Prairie; children, Kenneth Jr. (Diane), Michael (Linda), John(Judy), Pamela Ceminski, Judith (Mark) Hockley, Cheryl (Mark), Willie (Kathy), Sheila, step children, Melinda (Allen) Bruder, Kathy (Jeff) Mikel, Charlene Tesch, John “Jay” Tesch, (Kelly), Jacquie Elfering (Brian), Bonnie Christiansen, Audie Tesch, Jessica (Mark) Berscheit, brother, Kermit, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis, son David, infant daughter, Mary Ann, sister, Norma Berry, brothers, Lyle, Harold, and Wallace.