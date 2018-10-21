Kenneth Stellmach, 81, Foley

June 15, 1937 - October 18, 2018

Kenneth Stellmach, age 81, of Foley died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.

Kenneth Lloyd Stellmach was born June 15, 1937 in Foley, Minnesota the son of Julius and Helen (Bielejeski) Stellmach. He was employed by JL Shiely for many years. Kenneth enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and going to local meat raffles. He also enjoyed telling stories about his successful outings of fishing and hunting.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Terrence and Tamara (Randy) Erickson, Sisters: Marjorie Moulzolf, Donna (Ron) Rosa, and Gloria (Herb) Gall; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Irene Nehring, Laverne Gorecki, and Alice Jedlicki; Brothers: Norbert, Julius Jr., Ernest, Alex, Jerome, Virgil, Dennis, Donald and John.