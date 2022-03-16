Kenneth Leo Kenning, 84, Sartell

June 22, 1937 - March 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kenneth L. Kenning, age 84, who passed away Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery in Luxemburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Willliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth Leo Kenning was born June 22, 1937 in St. Augusta, MN to Clemence and Florence (Kruchten) Kenning. He honorably served our country in the United State Army from 1956 to 1957. Ken married Janice Schumann on May 28, 1966 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He retired as a carpenter in 2000, continuing as a member of the Local 930 Carpenters Union (since 1967). Ken was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the St. Augusta Legion Post 621. Ken loved fishing, gardening, baseball, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzles. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice; sons, Steven (Dessie) Kenning and Scott (Jennifer) Kenning; brothers and sisters, Elaine Stang, Ray (Mary) Kenning, Phyllis Schmidt, John (Carol) Kenning, Dennis (Bea) Kenning, Iris (Terry) Gruber, Joyce (Dave) Eichkoff, and Jerry (Vicki Davis) Kenning; and grandchildren, Tylor, Avrre, Dane, Reese, and Rafe. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Halverson; brother, James Kenning; and brothers-in-law, Dave Schmidt, Simon Stang Jr, and Marv Halverson.

The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud Hospital, and neighbors and friends that helped care for Ken.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.