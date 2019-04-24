Kenneth L. Lechner, 67, Park Rapids formerly of St. Cloud

October 7, 1951 - April 22, 2019

A Celebration of Life with a Time of Sharing will be 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kenneth L. Lechner, age 67 of Park Rapids formerly of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019 at his lake cabin.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ken was born on October 7, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Theresa (Cordie) Lechner. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ken then attended St. Cloud Vocational School and was employed as a Machinist by Columbia Gear in Avon for 37 years. He was then employed by the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center retiring in 2016. Ken married Susan E. Stavrum on December 1, 1975 in Waite Park. The couple made their home in St. Cloud until their retirement and moving to Park Rapids in 2016.

Ken lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and drinking beer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dog, B.G.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; daughters, Melissa Stang of St. Cloud and Nicole (Jeff) Schmitz of St. Augusta; son-in-law, Ryan Stang of St. Cloud; six grandchildren, Hunter, Spencer, Madison, Emma, Parker and Isabelle; and brother, Ron (Diane) of Osage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two infant grandchildren.