Kenneth “Ken” W. Malikowski, 80, St. Cloud

May 4, 1939 - January 17, 2020

A Mass Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth “Ken” W. Malikowski, 80 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in St. Cloud. Rev Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Ken was born on May 4, 1939 in St. Cloud to Walter and Frieda (Leyk) Malikowski and was raised in his early years in Gilman. He was united in marriage to Julitta Meemken on September 16th, 1961 at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Richmond. Ken started his painting career by painting churches, then worked in Administration for the Painting and Engineering Department at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs for 30 years. Ken had a strong faith and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was on the Parish Council and the Sacred Heart Catholic School Board. He was very involved in his community volunteering and belonging to the Sauk Rapids Fire and Rescue, Sportsman’s Club in Sauk Rapids, and bowling leagues. Ken had a joyful attitude and loved telling stories. His joy in life was making people happy. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, casinos, reading cook books and newspapers, playing 500, cribbage, and traveling to all 50 states and many different countries. Most importantly, his family was very important to him, and he was proud of his Polish heritage. Ken was an amazing husband, dad, brother, grandpa, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Julitta of St. Cloud; children, Jodi (John) Scanlon of Avon, Jason (Anna) Malikowski of Sartell; sister, Darlene (Tom) Tauber of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Owen, Liam, and Enya Scanlon, Abigail and Samuel Malikowski; nieces and nephews, Jeff and Terry Malikowski, Karen Petron, Mary Decker, and Chantelle Mrosla; and his dog, Muffin. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; infant sons, Brian and Bradley; brother, Jerome; sister in-law, Josephine Malikowski; nephew, Robert Kenneth Malikowski; and dogs, Tiny Jo, Taffy, and Motley.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids and Cathedral High School.