Kenneth “Ken” J. Winkelman, 62, Sauk Rapids

November 28, 1956 - August 29, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth “Ken” J. Winkelman, age 62, who passed away Thursday at his home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth Jerome Winkelman was born November 28, 1956 in Princeton to Jerome & Mary (Sullivan) Winkelman. He married Helen Dingmann on May 13, 1989 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. Ken was a woodworker for Brenny Custom Cabinets for 15 years and also worked for the railroad. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he has donated a cedar chest for the bazaar for the last five years. Ken volunteered for catholic charities and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He was very proud of his family!

Survivors include his wife, Helen of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Amber Winkelman of Minneapolis and Crystal Winkelman of Minneapolis; mother, Mary Winkelman of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Rita (John) Binsfeld of Sauk Rapids, Linda (Tom) Tadych of Gilman, Richard (Teresa) Winkelman of Morrill, Tim (Karla) Winkelman of Lake City and Leon (Sheila) Wolfe of St. Cloud. Ken was preceded in death by his father; and infant sister, Kathryn.