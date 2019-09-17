Kenneth “Ken” G. Kueppers, 62, Princeton

May 24, 1957 - September 12, 2019

Kenneth "Ken" G. Kueppers, 62 years old of Princeton, died September 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Coon Rapids VFW, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd from 12 to 3pm, on Sunday, September 22, 2019. There will be a time for sharing memories at 1pm. Anyone who plans to attend, please wear something camouflage or Minnesota Wild.

As most of his friends and family know Ken enjoyed the outdoors, road trips, watching his grandkids play sports and dance, Jeopardy and boxer dogs. When one would ask Ken about these or anything random at all his inner “Cliff Clavin” would easily tell you about a time spent or an article once read. He had a wealth of knowledge that kept us all laughing. His ability to relate was unheard of, untimely (when we had no time), and unequivocally admired. Ken never let a chance pass him by to embarrass his kids.

The adventures of a spontaneous road trip with Carol Jean meant quality time with the one you love and accomplishing something you always wanted to see or do. Marveling in the road less traveled Ken and Carol shared the joy of finding amazing places or hidden treasures.

Kenny loved Pathfinder Village, it was home away from home. Throughout his 29 years, you could find him volunteering for security and many different committees. It is possible he may have even sold you a lot as he worked at the sales office for 5 years. In his retirement he enjoyed comradery on the Pathfinder Facebook page and posting videos of the deer, squirrels and bears that would often visit him on his deck.

His fandom of sports... mostly watching The MN Wild, fishing and hunting; held a special place in conversations most notably over the phone. Anyone needing a verbal pick-me- up on the road home could find Kenny a willing road buddy. You would cover every topic trying to stay awake then realize you had been sitting in your driveway for lord knows how long. It’s a feeling most of us will truly miss.

Ken loved company especially when it was the puppy dog kind. Reba, Gretta and Cooper all loved Ken’s attention at home and at Pathfinder Village. Ken and man’s best friend were inseparable, comical, and forever memorable.

Ken is survived by his wife Carol Jean; daughters Amber Trombley and Tera Ficker(Will); Son Chase Johnson(Janet); sisters Kari Kueppers, Kris Brodie and Katie Kiminski (Tim). Grandkids Mariah, Carson, Lucas, Hunter, Nathan, Hannah, Bradley, Caleb and Ryleigh; Amber’s Mom Tammy; Best Friend of over 45 years Jim LeClaire; Hunting and Fishing Buddy of over 20 years Dick Podewils; Over the road phone companion Jason Walker.

Proceeded in death by his parents George and Laura Kueppers of St. Paul, MN. Beloved boxers Reba, Gretta and Cooper.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MN Boxer Rescue https://mnboxerrescue.rescuegroups.org/