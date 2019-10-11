Kenneth Johannes, 82, Cold Spring

July 28, 1937 - October 9, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Kenneth Johannes, 82, who died Wednesday, October 9th, at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kenneth William Johannes, our loyal and devoted father, and friend to all he met, into God’s loving arms on October 9th, 2019.

Kenneth grew up on the family farm in Opole, Minnesota, first of 11 siblings born to Leonard and Josephine Johannes. He attended school and helped his father on their farm until meeting the love of his life, Jeanette Reischl. They met at the Granite City Coliseum, dated and danced their way into a union of marriage on August 22nd, 1957; seven children were born to the couple.

Kenneth, the ever-faithful servant to his family, worked tirelessly building their two homes, selling cars, reupholstering furniture, and operating a crane for Cold Spring Granite company for 49 years. He rarely took a day off and put the needs of his wife and children before his own.

When his beloved wife, Jeanette, passed away he became the glue that held his family together, delighting in hosting weddings, summer family reunions, and backyard barbeques. Fishing on the many lakes near his home with brothers and children and woodworking were favorite past times. The hours spent manicuring his acres of lawn, feeding and watching birds and squirrels, supporting his grandchildren at their activities and attending family weddings and functions filled his days.

Kenneth became quite a chef, mastering his favorite meals for whoever came by the house at supper time. He took great pride in his large garden, harvesting, and canning or freezing corn, potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, squash and hundreds of apples from his orchard each fall. He even went to work and made apple pies each fall for his visitors, all the while, sharing advice and his wonderful sense of humor.

His grandchildren looked forward to the red licorice and chocolate candies that appeared with each visit, especially during holiday gatherings. A large Easter basket full of treats and colored eggs could be counted on each year.

Most of all he loved his family and instilled in his children strong values that have served them all well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his children, Bruce Johannes; William (Cindy) Johannes, children Christina (Chris) and Joseph (Lyndsey); Eileen (Robert) and daughter Annie Point; Kent Johannes and children Noelle (Eric) and Nicholas; Delroy (Vikki) Johannes and children Alexander (Sylvia), Isabella, Jonah and Oliver; Patrick (Paula), sons Jordan Johannes, Joe, Parker, Nicholas, Andy; and Jeff (Amber) and daughters Grace, Faith and Abbigail Johannes. Siblings Kathleen (Jerome), Delores (Martin), Leroy (Theresa), Allen (Donna), Mary, Arnie (Kay), Diana (Denny), Gerry (Carol), Alverna (Myron), and Kevin (Pam); 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette, and parents Leonard and Josephine Johannes.