Kenneth J. Fladung, 81, Sartell

October 12, 1938 - February 10, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth J. Fladung, age 81, of Sartell. Ken passed away February 10 at the St. Cloud VA Heath Care System. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Ken was born October 12, 1938 in St. Cloud to Sylvester and Agnes (Hess) Fladung. He married his High School sweetheart Karen Weiler on May 6, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked at DeZurik for a few years, but would spend most of his working years at NSP in Monticello, retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He also served in the Army National Guard for many years. He will be remembered as a self-proclaimed inventor and tinker, trying to fix anything and often exploring the State Fair.

Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen, children Kim Fladung of Wyoming, MN, Keith (Jackie Blenkush) of St. Michael, Kraig (Jennifer) of Sartell, Kathy Fladung of Seattle, WA, Kit of St. Cloud, Kirk (Nicole) of Shoreview, and Kris Thompson of Wyoming, MN, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and siblings Juanita (Mike) Burns, Carol (Clancy) Schneider, Adeline (Dick) Clement, John (Audrey), Daniel (Ruth), David (Lois), and Linda (Dale) Dulski as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.