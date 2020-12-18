Kenneth J. Albers, 87, Luxemburg

May 2, 1933 - December 15, 2020

Services will be held at a later date for Kenneth J. Albers, 87, of Luxemburg who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Ken was born on May 2, 1933 in Collegeville, Minnesota to Fred and Rose (Michaels) Albers. He graduated from Tech High School. Ken married Hermina A. Kunkel on August 24, 1954 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Ken farmed most of his life on the home place. He also owned and operated the Luxemburg Feed Mill from 1977-1988. After selling the feed mill, Ken drove school bus for Spanier Bus Company for over 20 years. Ken was a life member of St. Wendelin’s Parish. He was also a member of the Luxemburg Knights of Columbus and the Luxemburg Lions Club.

Ken enjoyed playing baseball and softball, playing cards, gardening and fishing. He treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for his hard work, love of family and deep faith.

Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years of Hermina; sons, Ron (Sheila), Tim, Doug (Jody), Jeff (Nancy) all of Luxemburg, Randy (Kathy) of Kimball; six grandchildren, Rachel (Andy) Varner, Emily (Jeremy) Salzbrun, Nicole (Curt) Schaefer, Kenneth, Christine Albers (Cory), Kendra (Dan) Stein; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Rosemary Hinkemeyer, Georgia (Vernon) Koshiol, Delores (Merrill) Hinkemeyer, Virgie (Floyd) Beumer, Bernie (Tom) Swanson, Milton (Joyce) Albers; sister-in-law, Renee Albers; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dominic Albers; and brothers, Fred and Roland Albers.