September 17, 1941 - January 27, 2026

Kenneth William Hudalla, age 84 of Rice, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Monday, February 2, 2026. Father Thomas Knoblach will officiate the mass, and burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Clarissa. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. The arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ken was born September 17, 1941, in Iona Township to William and Marie (Brown) Hudalla. In his early twenties, he joined the Army National Guard, and for six years, he proudly served his country. Kenneth married his beloved wife Karen Sumey on April 24, 1965, at St. Isadore Catholic Church in Moran Township. Before settling in Rice, Minnesota, in 1976, Ken and Karen moved around the state, living in Fargo, Brainerd, Duluth, Moorhead, and Champlin. Ken was a dedicated manager for the United Parcel Service (UPS) for 31 years before he retired at age 53. He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.

Ken liked being on the water, especially on his pontoon surrounded by family. One of Ken’s passions in life was farming and taking care of his land. His favorite places to be were on his farm land in Clarissa and Missouri. He spent countless hours dedicated to the land and caring for the nature around him. Ken was a determined, brave, intelligent, and decisive soul who was always unfailingly prepared for whatever came at him. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and siblings, whom he was always proud of.

Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen of Rice; sons, Michael (Noelle) of Staples, Chad (Marie) of Dayton; daughter, Jodi (Chris) Belair; grandchildren, Brooke, William, Addison, and Amelia; siblings, Gordy of Anoka, Deb Coffin of St. Michael, Bruce of Blythedale, MO and Tama Davis of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Kitty of Gainesville, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie, on January 4, 2016; son, Thomas, on April 25, 1968; and brother Doug, on October 18, 2004.