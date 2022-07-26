Kenneth G. Stelten, 65, St. Cloud

August 24, 1956 - July 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth G. Stelten, age 65, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ken was born on August 24, 1956 to George and Theresa (Becker) Stelten in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St Cloud Apollo High School in 1975. He then attended the St. Cloud Technical and Community College, graduating with a degree in Machining in 1977. He was united in marriage to Lois A. Stockinger on September 1, 1979 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ken continued his studies through Remmele Engineering Inc. Apprenticeship Program and was recognized as a graduate Journeyman Machinist in 1980. Ken worked for Remmele Engineering Inc., as a Machinist, Lead Person and Supervisor, retiring in 2016 after 39 years of dedicated service. While at Remmele Engineering Inc., Ken had the opportunity to work on unique projects for Boeing, International Space Station, NASA Space Shuttle, and U.S. Defense Systems including Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and THAAD. Ken was a charter and active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling, home projects, cooking and was a hobby train enthusiast. Ken was a Jack of All Trades and was known as the “Grand Modifier of All Things”. He was always looking to improve designs and solve problems. Whether he was working on an official project for work or applying his own design ideas to anything and everything he purchased, engineering was always on his mind. Ken was a “one of a kind” type of guy. He was funny, caring, gentle and kind. Ken was knowledgeable in many things but never a “know it all”. All who knew him will miss him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Lois; daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Rebekah, Noah and Hannah; parents, George and Theresa; sister, Diane; dear friends, Chuck and Janice Koetter, Harvey and Renee Jarnot, Tom and Carol Mueller; his Worldwide Marriage Encounter community and St Michael’s parish family.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Home Hospice and the Coborn Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care of Ken.