Kenneth Freie, 92, Long Prairie

December 6, 1927 - November 4, 2020

Kenneth Freie, 92 of Long Prairie passed away on November 4, 2020 at a hospital in Fargo, ND. There will be a Graveside service at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie. Pastor Noah Wehrspann will be officiating. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kenneth was born December 6, 1927 in Long Prairie to George and Alma (Guentzel) Freie. He grew up in Round Prairie Township. After he graduated from the Long Prairie High School in 1946, Kenneth farmed. He proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He was honorably discharged and returned to farming. He married Henrietta Peterson on May 23, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie.

Kenneth was a co-operative weather observer for the National Weather Service for 40 years. He began working for the City of Long Prairie in 1964. He worked his way up to the position of Street and Park Superintendent, which he did for quite some time before he retired in 1991. All of the time he worked for the City, he continued to farm. He often said he was too busy to have a lot of hobbies but he really did enjoy involvement in the Square-Dancing Club. He was also a member of the American Legion William T Lewis Post 12 in Long Prairie.

He is survived by his wife Henrietta, his sister-in-law, Lois Freie of St. Lewis Park and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Harlan and Marvin.