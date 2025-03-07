Kenneth E. Sahlin, 82, Sauk Rapids

April 23, 1942 - March 6, 2025

Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell for Kenneth E. Sahlin, age 82, who passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth was born April 23, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Kenneth and Dorothy Sahlin. He lived most of his life in the Chicago area before moving in 2018 to Waite Park and in 2021 to Sauk Rapids. He worked for CVS as a clerk for many years. Kenneth enjoyed collecting books, record albums and photographs. He liked plants, watching wildlife and was a faithful person. Kenneth enjoyed visiting and especially talking about history and politics.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Judy Nettleton of Sartell; nieces, Melissa (Alex), June; nephew, David (Pam); and great nieces and nephews, Cade, Caitlin, Maria, Sasha, Isabella, Easton, Avery, Saxton and Paxton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, David Nettleton.