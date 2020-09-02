Kendall; Virtual Court Has Been Productive [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She talked about the possibility of a venue change for the Derek Chauvin trial. Kendall says we don't even know if the trial will move out of Hennepin County but will find out if that is to happen on September 11. She says Stearns County has no say if the trail would be moved here but if that is the case they will be prepared. Listen below.

Courts continue to operate using video conferencing. Kendall says she spend hours on video conferences daily. Janelle says using video conferencing allows the process to be more efficient which includes a lack of delays due to travel. She expects many of these convenient ways of happening the court process will continue after the pandemic. She did say because of social distancing the jury selection process is taking longer. Kendall says the basement of the Stearns County Administration building has been used as a court room during this pandemic.