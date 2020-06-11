Kendall Says Local Police Has Already Restructured [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She indicated that St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson and Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka have each through community outreach restructured their departments. The restructuring involves working with community members and experts to handle situations like domestic violence and mental health issues.

Janelle and I also discussed how the Minnesota Attorney General can take cases from County Attorneys. She indicated that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to take the case against the police officers in the George Floyd case. Freeman is still helping with the case. Janelle says she only involved the Minnesota Attorney General in one case during her time as a Stearns County Attorney due to a conflict of interest on a case in Cold Spring. Kendall also says that counties with smaller populations ask for assistance more often.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson joins me Friday morning from 8:10-8:50 on WJON. He'll discuss the status of his department, if he plans any changes and what they've been working on in the community in regards to community outreach.