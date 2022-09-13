Ken Feuling, 65, Foley

July 25, 1957 - September 12, 2022

Ken Feuling, age 65 of Foley passed away September 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Rev. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Foley. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Kenneth Robert Feuling was born July 25, 1957 in Rochester, Minnesota to Robert and Alice (Hamilton) Feuling. He graduated from Clarissa High School, class of 1975. He married Vicki Meyer on June 7, 1986 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Ken was self employed most of his life, owning and operating his pallet business. He enjoyed Mopar Collector Cars, demolition derbies, and visiting with good friends at Brenny's Station in Foley. The family would like to thank all of their friends and neighbors for the help and kindness shown to Ken's family during his illness. Special thanks to Centra Care Hospice, especially, Nicole for her care and compassion.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, Foley; mother, Alice Hagen of Princeton and children, Matt (Kayla) and their expected daughter, of Becker; Molly (Mike) Kempker of Fennville, MI, 3 grandchildren: Gavin, Caleb and Braxton Kempker as well as brothers and sisters: Michael Hagen, Princeton; Deborah (John) Butorac, Princeton; Julie Feuling, Alexandria; Rick (Shannon) Feuling, Rice; Sarah Feuling-Hollenkamp, St. Cloud; Lisa (Matt) Hagstrom, Burtrum; Chris (Roger) Luebben, Browerville; sisters-in-law, Liz Hagen, Sandy Vogt and step-mothers, Linda Feuling of Rice and Shirley Carrick of Clarrisa. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and brothers, Ricky Feuling, Jim Hagen and Brad Vogt.