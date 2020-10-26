Kelsey Staples-Nims, 30, St. Cloud

November 5, 1989 – October 24, 2020

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Kelsey Staples-Nims will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, October 27 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. Kelsey passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Kelsey was born on November 5, 1989 in Worthington, the daughter of Daniel and Barbara (Holinka) Staples; she attended Murray County Central high school in Slayton, MN. On July 17, 2020 she was united in marriage to Shawn Nims in Becker, MN.

Kelsey will always be remembered by her husband, Shawn Nims; her son, Daniel; mother, Barbara (Randy) Weibel; siblings, Heath (Angela) Landsman, Kory (Ashlie) Staples; grandmother, Betty Schwarzenbach; grandmother, Shirley Krickle; parents-in-law, David (Linda) Nims; and sister-in-law, Marie (Mark) Leistiko; nephews, Devin and Kaden Landsmen; as well as other extended family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Staples; grandparents, Robert Holinka, Norman Schwarzenbach, Donald Staples, and Fern Staples.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.