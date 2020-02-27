August 10, 1945 – February 25, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Keith Richard Dickinson, age 74 of Sartell, will be 12:00 PM Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Burial will be at Camp Ripley at a later date. Keith died February 25, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. There will be a visitation from 4-8PM on Sunday, March 8th at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and will continue after 10:00 AM on Monday at the Church. Parish prayer and a time of sharing will be at 8 PM on Sunday. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Keith was born August 10, 1945 in Sartell to Richard and Irene (Bachel) Dickinson. He was raised in Waite Park, MN and a graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. He married Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Gobernatz on November 13, 1965, at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Keith was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the American Legion and Avon Lions. He served in the United States Air Force. Keith continued to serve becoming a police officer in 1971 in Waite Park. In 1976, he became Chief of Police in Avon. He continued in this role until his retirement in 2002. In October 2002, Keith became a Stearns County Sheriff Deputy serving in many roles and still served as Water Patrol at the time of his death. In addition to Keith’s many years of service in law enforcement he was also active in Red Cross, where he served as Past President of the Central Minnesota Chapter. He was also Past President of the Special Team in charge of Central Minnesota Training Association, and a Past Chair of the Stearns County Emergency Medical Task Force.

Keith enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and playing golf. He was also a long time participant in a regular card and coffee group, occupying several tables at Kay’s Kitchen in St. Joseph.

Keith is survived by his wife, of almost 55 years, Dorothy ‘Dottie’ of Sartell, children; Cecilia Dickinson of St. Cloud, Michelle ‘Shelly’ (Paul) Jacobs of Rice, Diane (Alan) Sakry of Maple Grove, grandchildren; Ashley Kudlich of Charlottesville, VA, Joshua Peterson of St. Cloud, Kaitlyn (Shawn) Tash of Riverview, FL, Jordan Sakry of LaCrosse, WI, and 3 great grandchildren JohnKarl, AprilRose, and Easton. Also surviving are his brother and sisters; Karen (Jerry) O’Rouke of Red Wing, Kristen Dickinson of Princeton, Kimberly (Terry) Spanier of Niceville, GA, Karmel (Larry) Hill of Phoenix, AZ, Kolleen (Doug Murray) Dickinson of Indianhead Trails, NC, Kelly (Yon Sok) Dickinson of Peachtree City, GA, sisters-in-law; Nancy Dickinson of Minnetonka, Dianne Dickinson of Becker, and Darlene Dickinson of Waite Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Irene, siblings; Kevin, Kenneth, Kirk, Killian, Kathleen, and Keenan.