Keith L. Lebrun, 54, Cold Spring

November 1, 1967 - January 24, 2022

attachment-Keith Lebrun loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Keith L. Lebrun age 54, who died Monday, January 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:45 p.m. at the church. Mask are required for those attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Keith was born on November 1, 1967, in Grand Forks, ND to Denis and Florene (Sauer) Lebrun. Keith worked for Mies Outland, Diamond Vogel and most recently Richmond Bus Service. Keith lived for his children and enjoyed RVing and riding ATVs on trails.

He is survived by his children, Brady, Brooke and Paige; father, Denis (Betty); stepfather, William Rowley; his brother, David (Beth) Lebrun; aunts, uncles and cousins.