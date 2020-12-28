Keith Edward Peters, 77, Sartell

No hindsight music unit displayed.

May 31, 1943 - December 24, 2020

Keith Edward Peters 77 of Sartell passed away on December 24th 2020 at his home.

He was born to parents Edward and Alice Peters, on May 30th 1943, in North Mankato, MN. Keith graduated from Mankato High School and Proudly served in the US Army

Keith enjoyed fishing, dancing, golfing, playing bingo and traveling in his RV. He was able to explore so many places in his travels and he was known for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. In every neighborhood and community he lived. He worked for many companies and spent his career as successful salesman.

He was survived by Nancy Peters, the mother of his 2 daughters, Alicia Peters (spouse Nick Campbell) and Andrea Swenson (spouse Stuart Swenson) who survives him as well as 2 grandchildren, Lydia Peters and Landon Swenson; and his close friend, Dee Sweat.

He is preceded in passing by parents, Edward and Alice Peters; and his wife, Dee Peters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family insists that people make donations in support of the Veterans Association in lieu of sending flowers.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the residents and staff at Linden Grove and the St Cloud VA.