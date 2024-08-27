Keegan Zane Brink, 30, St. Joseph

February 5, 1994 - August 20, 2024

attachment-Keegan Brink loading...

Celebration of life for Keegan will be held at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Keegan was born on February 5, 1994, to Pam Brink-Winskowski in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. He was raised in Cold Spring, MN and graduated from Rocori Highschool, then went to college for 2 years. He worked at Saint Cloud VA and General Rental. Family was very important to him. Keegan loved his nephews, enjoyed playing Nintendo, swimming, playing games and spending time with them. He was friend and brother to everyone. He always had a smile and was courteous with his time with family and friends.

He loved his family, his parents Pam Brink-Winskowski and Paul Winskowski, brothers Paul (Cortney) Winskowski and Lucas Winskowski. He is lovingly remembered by his nephews Joshua, Asher, Elijah, Ezekiel and Gideon Winskowski. His grandparents Norma Brink and Lou Winskowski. Keegan is also survived by family and friends.

Keegan was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald Brink and Donna Winskowski.