Kaylee Marie Gray, 20, St. Joseph

April 17, 2002 – October 24, 2022

attachment-Kaylee Gray loading...

Kaylee Marie Gray passed away on October 24th, 2022 in St. Joseph, MN. She was 20 years old.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Kaylee Marie Gray was born on April 17, 2002 in Saint Cloud, MN to her parents, Melvin and Shavon Gray. Kaylee had the joy of receiving the Holy Ghost on the same day as her brother Javin, then getting baptized along with him in the summer of 2009.

She graduated from Apollo High School in 2020. She also had the wonderful opportunity to attend Apostolic Bible Institute during the fall of 2020. She was well-loved with those that she was employed with, hard-working and intentionally available for those around her.

Compassionate, fiercely-loyal, caring and never knew a stranger. These are just a few of the words that describe Kaylee Gray. She truly lived her life giving her whole heart, wherever she went.

Kaylee had many passions and was privileged to be a part of a foreign missions trip to the Dominican Republic in 2019. There, she had the opportunity to serve and minister to communities around the area. She poured her heart and love out to the children at her local church, and anyone in need.

She loved to worship God in song and praise, and often led others in the same. She was a constant encouragement to those around her to be better, love deeper, and get closer with Jesus.

Kaylee Marie Gray is survived by her parents, Melvin and Shavon, her sister Jayla (Brendon, and niece Niyah) , her brother Javin (Grace), and countless more loved ones including, family and friends.