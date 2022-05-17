Kay M. Keltemes, 82, Sauk Rapids

April 23, 1940 - May 16, 2022

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kay M. Keltemes, age 82, who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday all at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Kay was born on April 23, 1940 in St. Cloud to Jacob and Clara (Thyen) Klinkner. Kay worked as a beautician and in food service for many years. She lived most of her life in the St. Cloud area and moved to Arizona for 10 years until moving back to St. Cloud in March. Kay enjoyed bowling, dancing, quilting, sewing, traveling, and spending time with her twin sister, Karen. She was so proud of her children and loved taking them on yearly trips when they were growing up. Kay was a beautiful, independent, and strong woman. Most importantly, she loved unconditionally.

Kay is survived by her children, Dennis (Nancy) of Milwaukee, WI, Cheryl (Robert) Feiler of St. Cloud, Jeffrey (Cindy) of Buffalo, Tammy (Ken) Swing of Zimmerman, and Michael (Heather) of Fayetteville, AR; twin sister, Karen Mehr of Apache Junction, AZ; 17 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Dennis in 2006; grandson, Luke Heltemes; and siblings, John, Mary, Michael, Margie, and David Klinkner.

Special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for all of their care and support.