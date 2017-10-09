Kay B. Collins, 74, Coon Rapids and formerly of Paynesville

December 18, 1942 - October 8, 2017

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kay B. Collins, age 74 of Coon Rapids and formerly of Paynesville, who passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Private interment will take place in the Paynesville cemetery in Paynesville.