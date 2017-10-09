Kay B. Collins, 74, Coon Rapids and formerly of Paynesville
December 18, 1942 - October 8, 2017
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kay B. Collins, age 74 of Coon Rapids and formerly of Paynesville, who passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Private interment will take place in the Paynesville cemetery in Paynesville.
Kay was born December 18, 1942 in Eden Valley to William and Violet (Liestman) Albrecht. Kay worked as a Secretary for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for 22 years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and reading. Kay especially loved the time spent with her family.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Kim Sage of Prior Lake; granddaughters, Samantha and Delaney; sister, Susie Albrecht of Waite Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents.